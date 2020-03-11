Albany woman accused of sex crimes commits suicide

An Albany woman accused of multiple sex crimes has reportedly committed suicide at the Linn County Jail.

Tina Ketcham was 40.

She had twice attempted suicide in mid-February after the Albany Police Department began its investigation into sex abuse and rape allegations made by an underage male, according to court paperwork.

Ketcham was not on any type of suicide watch, but she was in protective custody and housed in a cell by herself, said Sheriff Jim Yon, in a brief interview on Wednesday afternoon.

"If we have a person who is giving us those signs" they would be placed on suicide watch, Yon said. He added that the layout of the Linn County Jail makes such constant care difficult.

Ketcham’s defense attorney Stephen Doyle said that his client “absolutely” should have been on suicide watch.

A news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office states that Ketcham was found hanging in her cell at 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday by corrections deputies performing hourly security checks.

Ketcham was unresponsive, and deputies immediately entered the cell, called for medics and began live-saving measures, according to the news release.

Albany Fire Department paramedics arrived at 5:18 a.m. and a short time later pronounced Ketcham deceased.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Linn County medical examiner, is conducting an investigation into Ketcham’s death.

Ketcham was arraigned on an indictment on Monday morning for six counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and six other sex crimes.