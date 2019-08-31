An Albany tow truck driver was cited for third-degree assault and reckless driving last week after operating his rig unlawfully and crashing head-on into another motorist's vehicle and injuring her, according to Oregon State Police logs.
The driver, Bruce Robert Burkett, 45, was working for AA Towing.
The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Police logs indicate that Burkett was northbound on Century Drive NE near Viewcrest Drive near Albany and was using overhead amber lights.
Northbound vehicles began yielding to the right, and Burkett pulled into the southbound lane to pass, but crashed into a Mini Cooper driven by Dawn Maria Shepherd, 50, of Lebanon, according to police logs.
Shepherd was seriously injured and taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She was no longer at the hospital on Saturday, according to a nursing supervisor.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the incident.
Burkett apparently was responding to try and help clear a five-car crash nearby on Interstate 5 northbound. No injuries were reported in the I-5 crash.
