 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany service awards back after pandemic hiatus

  • 0

The city’s premiere leadership awards ceremony was back after a year off with Albany Area Chamber of Commerce holding its 76th Distinguished Service Awards Saturday night at Boys & Girls Club of Albany.

As many as 250 people gathered under auspices of a chamber-backed, circus big top-themed night out the same day Oregon made masks optional. By the time dinner was served, only a couple of masks could be spotted.

“It’s so beautiful to see all your faces,” said presenter Matt Harris. “I even got my beard cut.”

Harris accepted the Service Award for large businesses in 2020, awarded to Arauco and its Duraflake Particleboard mill during a socially distant version and the 75th iteration of the event.

Speakers called the awards show’s resurgence a testament to the resilience of the town’s business and volunteering communities that saw shops permanently close and people stay home under the onslaught of one of the deadliest viruses in U.S. history.

People are also reading…

Emma Eaton, an Albany architecture preservationist and champion for a literal church movement was recognized as the 2022 winner of the ceremony’s most prestigious Distinguished Service Award.

She reflected on her personal connections and mentorship in her decades-long career volunteering. Eaton told the crowd that her life’s trajectory at times has come down to meeting the right person at the right time.

“I wouldn’t be here tonight. There’s no doubt about it,” Eaton said. “So be that person.”

Eaton has been involved in the preservation, restoration and showing of historic houses. In 2008, she took interest in the Cumberland Church as the city was set to remove it for a roadway. She formed an association by 2018 to turn the roughly 130-year-old house of worship into a community center, where personal connections would be centered in local history.

Crews lifted the would-be community building onto a truck in October and drove it to a new spot nearly a quarter-mile away.

The chamber’s 2022 Jim Linhart First Citizen Award winner was Rod Porsche, Albany Area Habitat for Humanity executive director and Gus the Platypus — the hot pants-wearing mascot of a charity fundraising effort started in 2021 that saw thousands of rubber platypus toys dropped in a local park to send money to area nonprofits.

Award namesake Jim Linhart was posthumously given the citizen award 20 years ago at the 57th ceremony after he died in 2001. His wife, Garyana, who accepted the award in 2002, said Linhart’s motto was to show up and care.

Porsche said he was struck by the motto.

“If everyone lived that way, it would make Albany even better,” he said. “Show up and care.”

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Albany Distinguished Service Award winners

Legacy Award — Buzz Wheeler

Wheeler owns Coastal Farm & Ranch and has served on local leadership boards. The chamber stated the company and its owner have “given significantly” to local organizations.

Student of the Year — Esperanza Hererra-Moore

Esperanza is a South Albany High School senior where she serves in student government and on the Greater Albany Public Schools board.

West Albany’s Sidney Holloway and Grace Homer of Santiam Christian also were nominated.

Small Business of the Year — Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home

James and Kristal Dufour have run the funeral home for 17 years and have served on local boards and support fundraising events and organizations throughout the community, according to the chamber.

Gift Baskets by Berlee’s Fancies, The Natty Dresser and Furniture Share also were up for the award.

Large Business of the Year — Boys & Girls Club of Albany

The Albany branch of the after-school organization was recognized for serving at times home-bound children during the coronavirus pandemic. The chamber stated thousands of people in the Albany area were in enrolled as children in Boys & Girls Club activities.

BlueSun Inc., Central Willamette Credit Union, Jackson Street Youth Services and Stutzman Services Inc. were in the running.

Junior First Citizen — Crystal Harris

The chamber stated Harris volunteers time with Rotary Club of Greater Albany, Soroptimist International, Furniture Share, Altrusa International, The Salvation Army and served on the director board for CASA of Linn County.

Also nominated were Hannah Blicher and Ashley Lane.

Jim Linhart First Citizen — Rod Porsche

Porsche was recognized for co-creating the Great Platypus Drop and chairman of Rotary Club of Greater Albany.

Kevin Fandrem also was nominated.

Distinguished Service Award — Emma Eaton

In addition to leading efforts to restore the 130-year-old downtown church as Cumberland Community Events Center, the chamber recognized Eaton for helping establish the Linn County Master Gardeners Tour and her efforts with the Willamette River East Neighborhood Association and Historic Interior Home Tour committee.

Peggy Burris, Lynn Hubert, Dick Running and David Solomon also were nominated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NAACP Fred Meyer protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News