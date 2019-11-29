The 43rd annual Christmas Storybook Land opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany.
Several special events and offers have been planned this year in addition to the festive display, which runs through Friday, Dec. 20.
• On opening night, paper boot ornaments will be available for $1. Guests may sign their names and add a Christmas wish to each boot, which will be displayed on trees throughout the event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will present candy canes to visitors from a brand-new house. Returning visitors or challenged to spot changes to traditional scenes.
• Portland Super Heroes' "Avengers" characters make their Christmas Storybook Land debut from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. "Star Wars" characters return to delight visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Admission is free, but nonperishable food for the FISH of Albany food pantry will be accepted.
• Senior citizens, veterans and special-needs patrons are invited to tour the display from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Among the attractions are a forest wonderland featuring 120 scenes from nursery rhymes, children's stories, family movies and other cultural and historical periods, as well as model train displays, a Victorian-era village and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Covered parking is available for buses and vans with assistance in unloading and reloading. The event is wheelchair- and walker-accessible, with wheelchairs for loan as well as volunteer wheelchair-pushers. Groups with more than five people are advised to schedule their visit at christmasstorybookland@gmail.com.
• Daytime tours for children are scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10-13. Admission is free, but canned food donation are appreciated. Groups with more that five people are encouraged to schedule dates and times at csblschooltours@live.com.
Regular display hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 14-15; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 9-12 and 16-19; and 2 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20. For more information, visit https://christmasstorybookland.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.