The arson trial of a man accused of setting fire to an RV trailer in March started on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, is charged with three counts of first-degree arson.
His 12-member jury trial is scheduled for two days.
The fire occurred the night of March 27 at Park View Estates, which sits off of Salem Avenue just outside Albany.
During opening arguments, prosecutor Douglas Prince said that Gonzalez was staying as a guest of a friend in the mobile home park. The friend told Gonzalez that Gonzalez couldn’t stay there anymore due to the park rules, and he responded by breaking things in the RV trailer, Prince said.
“He was very upset that he was told he had to leave,” Prince said.
The owner of the trailer and his sister, whom Prince described as mild-mannered, left the area.
A short time later, a security camera captured footage of Gonzalez leaving the area as the fire was just starting, Prince said. “You can see the first flickers of light from the flames,” Prince added.
The fire was so hot that it scorched and melted two nearby trailers, he said. (Two of the arson charges are for allegedly putting other residents in danger of physical injury.)
During opening arguments, defense attorney Elijah Brown said that the prosecution’s evidence against Gonzalez is thin. “This is a case about assumptions, and you’re going to see a lot of them,” he said.
He added that the neighbors on either side of the trailer were never endangered and actually moved closer to the fire after they realized what was occurring. Video images also aren’t clear, Brown said.
WHITEAKER, DAVID RAY Age: 74 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR58964 12/16/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BISHOP, SARA BETH Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19178509 PP NO BAIL
BLANCHAT, BILL DEAN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 12/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69567 CLIN NO BAIL Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 23052 CLIN DWS MIS 23052 CLIN
BOYD, CLARK ALAN Age: 50 Date Lodged: 12/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/17/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR47771 12/17/2019 PP Sentenced
BURFORD, CASEY LEE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/8/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 17-C-2136L 1/8/2020 JCLB Sentenced
CLARNEAU, DUSTIN ANDREW Age: 45 Date Lodged: 12/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 10267788 12/23/2019 PP PROBATION VIOLATION 36783 LMC Conditional
DAVIS, JEFFERSON WARREN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14416593 12/27/2019 PP
DESPOTA, JAMES ROBERT Age: 27 Date Lodged: 12/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - OTHER 19CR25002 NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR65465 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78636 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR74938 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78363 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR74938 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR74938 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
DEVINE, PATRICK RICHARD Age: 28 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - OTHER 19-08959 CLIN $6,000 Pending
EDDY, RICO BARTOLOME Age: 30 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68082 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR70009 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR01253 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR7009/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR70009 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR01253 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
EDWARDS, JOSHUA CLINTON Age: 30 Date Lodged: 12/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER METH 19CR67399 CLIN NO BAIL JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL WITNESS CLIN NO BAIL
FORD-BLACKBURN, SELINA RENEE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18617090/1 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 22986 LMC FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION 22987 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 22987 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58687/2 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58687/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58687 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FULLER, DILLON DAKOTA Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19714787 PP NO BAIL
GABRIELLI, JORDAN TYLER Age: 27 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17783971 PP NO BAIL FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON CITE: 22941 AMC CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 CITE: 22941 AMC
GARRETT, BRUCE CALLADO Age: 45 Date Lodged: 12/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/18/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR60573 12/18/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR 2 36681 LMC Conditional
HALL, BEAU RYAN Age: 24 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68399 AMC Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR80712 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR38395 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68400 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68401 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR66572 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68404 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68405 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68402 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68403 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68406 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68407 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68398 AMC Conditional
HODGE, JESSE ALLEN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 12/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR55397 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29478 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29478/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
KELLER, JOSHUA MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP NO BAIL
LOPEZ, KENNETH EUGENE Age: 58 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/17/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR67008 12/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced
MCKINNON, SHANNAH LEE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16851483 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
NICKELL, TERRY KIM Age: 57 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/17/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12503572 12/17/2019 PP
OSGOOD, SETH LEE Age: 42 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR17379 12/21/2019 CLIN Sentenced
PECK, STEVEN ROY Age: 56 Date Lodged: 12/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68091 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR69961 CLIN Conditional FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 22997 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68090 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR21849 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
RICHARDS, AUSTIN RYAN Age: 26 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16759058 PP NO BAIL THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT UTC#22964 AMC
RITTER, ANTHNOY LUKE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 19-15196 CLIN $50,000 Pending FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD - FEL 19-15196 CLIN INCLUDED Pending IDENTITY THEFT - AGGRAVATED 19-15196 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-15196 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-15196 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROBINSON, SHAWN ROBERT Age: 41 Date Lodged: 12/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/28/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 07102273D 2/28/2020 CLIN Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12628216 1/8/2020 PP
SCHWARZ, JEREMY LEE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18773993 PP NO BAIL
SCOTT, JOSHUA PAUL Age: 37 Date Lodged: 12/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 19CR57142 CLIN $3,000 Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR68085 CLIN $3,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR57142 CLIN $3,000 Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14246301 PP NO BAIL
SEALE CANTER, PETER ALLEN Age: 21 Date Lodged: 12/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE 19CR28790 NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58012 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
SEIBERT, JUSTIN WAYNE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14943183 PP NO BAIL
SHADDON, JOSH LEE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 12/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - FROM BUILDING 22920 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18196623 PP NO BAIL
SHEPHERD, DEENA LOUISE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR61457 1/31/2020 CLIN Sentenced
SITTON, DAVID RUSSELL Age: 51 Date Lodged: 12/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR58898 CLAN $30,000
STAHLNECKER, HEATHER LYNN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 22929 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR64805 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64805 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18036392 PP FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64805 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
STEWARD, MICHAEL WAYNE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19373992 PP NO BAIL
TIDWELL, JAMES BRIAN Age: 61 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 36685 LMC Conditional FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19CR72203 CMAR DELIVER METH 19CR72203 CMAR FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 36836 LMC Conditional
WAGNER, CHRISTOPHER DUNCAN Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 19-10086 CLIN $2,500 Pending
WHITTON, FRANKLIN JOE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 12/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 2019-15333 CLIN $3,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN05445 CLIN $5,000 Pending
NORTH, SEAN MICHAEL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 12/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18215502 PP NO BAIL
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.
