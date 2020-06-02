Albany racial injustice protest draws 1,000

A peaceful rally against racial injustice in downtown Albany drew about 1,000 participants, who lined Ellsworth Street with signs and chanted. Motorists passing by honked their horns in support.

The demonstration, the largest of its kind for Hub City in recent memory, came in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who begged for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video of the killing, by a bystander, sparked outrage.

“How many weren’t filmed?” read a sign held up by Charles Williams of Albany, a bus driver for Greater Albany Public Schools.

Williams said he was afraid for himself and his children in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, and that fear is something white people can’t understand.

“If I get pulled over by a cop, am I going to be shot? Am I going to be beat up?” he said.

Williams acknowledged that he was shocked to see so many people out in support of black people in Albany. “I don’t feel so alone. I just hope our voice is heard. I hope there’s reform in our police system,” he added.

Nearby, the crowd yelled, “No justice, no peace. Some protesters made an addition to the chant: “Prosecute the police.”

Anthony Sweat, 16, of Albany said it was good to see people trying to make a change for once. “They post stuff on the internet and then never do anything,” said Sweat, a junior at West Albany High School. He added that his heritage is “the best of both worlds” – black and Native American.