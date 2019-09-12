Car Chase

An Albany Police Department officer reopens Ninth Avenue at Maple Street at around noon Thursday following a crash.

 ANTHONY RIMEL, Mid-Valley Media

The Albany Police Department arrested a driver who allegedly crashed into another vehicle when he ran a stop sign during a pursuit, then fled on foot Thursday morning, according to authorities.

No one was seriously injured during the incident.

Michael Ray Tipton, 27, of Albany, was arrested on charges of felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), felony and misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver (personal injury and property damage), reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Tipton also was arrested on an Oregon parole and probation felony warrant, said Lt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.

The pursuit began at approximately 10:40 a.m., when an officer attempted to stop a 2010 Dodge Challenger traveling northbound on Southwest Walnut Street near Queen Avenue. The vehicle continued traveling at a low speed for blocks, but did not yield. Close to 11th Avenue, the Dodge accelerated, Liles said.

The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign at Walnut and Ninth Avenue, and T-boned an eastbound 2018 Nissan Rogue, striking the SUV in the rear panel.

The Nissan spun and ended up on the northeast sidewalk on Ninth.

The Dodge continue along the road, striking a parked Nissan pickup on the east side of Walnut. When the Dodge came to rest, Tipton left the scene of the crash. He was apprehended about a block east of the wreck, Liles said.

The driver of the Nissan was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The owner of the Dodge, Jennifer Lea McGhan, 45, was a passenger in the Dodge during the pursuit, but remained with the vehicle after the crash.

The intersection of Walnut and Ninth was closed for about 45 minutes to an hour due to the wreck.

New Linn County Mugshots (updated Sep. 9)

1 of 44

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments