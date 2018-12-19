The pedestrian killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Pacific Boulevard overpass on Tuesday night was Carlos Romero-Santiago, 67, of Albany.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a second driver that may have unknowingly struck Romero-Santiago and failed to stop.
“That other vehicle, which was possibly a dark sedan, was not located,” said Capt. Brad Liles, of the Albany Police Department.
On Wednesday morning, investigators from multiple Linn County law enforcement agencies returned to the overpass to conduct additional investigation and search for additional evidence, such as skid marks, that could provide new details in the case.
The wreck occurred at about 6:30 p.m. near the crest of the overpass. At that location, Pacific Boulevard doubles as both Highway 20 and Highway 99E. It is a four-lane roadway with a 35 mph speed limit, no crosswalks and medium to heavy traffic at that time on weekdays.
Visibility is limited partially due to the domed nature of the overpass. It was lightly raining at the time of the crash, and Romero-Santiago was wearing dark clothing.
According to Liles, 22-year-old Salvador Williams of Albany, driving a 2015 Subaru SUV in the centermost eastbound lane, struck Romero-Santiago and stopped. “Williams was cooperative and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor,” Liles said.
During the initial crash, Romero-Santiago was moved into the center-most westbound lane, and another vehicle apparently struck him, according to Liles.
Romero-Santiago has an address listed in the 900 block of Airport Road and was returning from a medical appointment in North Albany. He was going to wait for a cab but decided to walk, Liles said.
“We cannot specifically answer why he would cross right there, unless he was going to visit someone at Helping Hands,” Liles said, adding that some people at the shelter knew Romero-Santiago.
Police and other residents frequently see people darting across the overpass, Liles said. “I’ve seen people stand on that double yellow line with cars going both ways, waiting for an opening. It’s frustrating,” he added.
“The only appropriate crossing for pedestrians is under the overpass. Not above,” he said.
And the shortcut only saves a few hundred feet.
Those with information about the case, witnesses or involved drivers in the fatal crash should call Albany Police Department’s detectives unit at 541-917-7686 and refer to case 18-10972.
