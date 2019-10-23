Santiam Road between Geary Street and Cleveland Street was closed off for a little more than five hours Wednesday morning due to a fatality.
According to a statement from the Albany Police Department, a community service officer contacted a stranded motorist at Santiam Road and Denver Street. The officer requested non-emergency assistance from a patrol officer and a physical altercation ensued between the driver and APD personnel.
A Taser was deployed during the incident, which occurred at around 8:30 a.m.
"The subject went limp and became unconscious," the statement read. APD employed CPR and an AED. Albany Fire Department paramedics responded and continued CPR.
The driver died at the scene. Their identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
The incident is being treated as a deadly force incident.
The Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. According to APD, OSP will be the lead investigating agency.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police Major Crimes Detective Cassi Hegney at 503-375-3555.
This story will be updated.
