Albany police receive report of break in, sex abuse against girls; investigation ongoing

A man broke into an Albany home on Monday around 4 a.m. and sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 10, according to a press release from the Albany Police Department.

Albany Police responded to a report of a subject who had unlawfully entered a residence in the 3200 block of Southeast Jackson Street in Albany.

The press release stated that a female stepparent returned home and found her front door open and the other parent asleep. The woman heard noises from the girls’ bedroom, and when she went to check on them, the male subject who was assaulting the children pushed past her and fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot 7-inch white adult male with short blonde hair wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants. The stepparent said he looked to be in his late 20s to 30s. She did not recognize him and Albany Police were unable to locate him in the area.

The children were taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital and then to the ABC House, which is a child advocacy center.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Albany Police Department, and the agency is continuing to speak with those in the area who may have seen the suspect or have information. Anyone with information should contact APD detectives at 541-917-7686.

