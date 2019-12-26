Albany Police Logo

The Albany Police Department will be engaging in additional DUII enforcement this holiday season. 

As the New Year holiday approaches, Albany Police Department announced it would join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon in increased enforcement for those who choose to drink and drive. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The additional enforcement, according to APD, is paid for by dedication funding from Oregon Impact, a program that focuses on detecting and arresting impaired drivers. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments