The investigation into the death of a man who was Tasered during an altercation with Albany Police Department officers could take weeks to be finalized, said Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny.
“As you can imagine, these investigations are very exhaustive and involve numerous agencies,” he added.
The last investigation into a police officer’s use of deadly force in Linn County was more than three years ago. In March 2016, two Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies engaged in a firefight in a hazelnut orchard with a criminal who shot at them first. The probe took about a month to complete.
The last time a suspect was killed by law enforcement in Linn County came in February 2008. A Sheriff’s Office sergeant shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun who was holding a teenage girl hostage in Brownsville. That investigation was formally closed in November 2008, though there seemed no dispute that the lawman’s actions were justified.
The previous instance in which a person was killed during an interaction with the Albany Police Department came in 2006, when an officer shot a woman in a car who pulled a handgun on him. The inquiry into that case took more than three weeks.
So far, authorities have released few additional details regarding the case of James Plymell, 45, who died on Oct. 23 after an incident near Santiam Road and Denver Street in Albany.
According to a statement from the Albany Police Department in the immediate aftermath of the incident, a community service officer contacted Plymell at about 8:20 a.m. because he was a stranded motorist, and then requested nonemergency assistance from a patrol officer.
For reasons that have yet to be explained, officers attempted to take Plymell into custody. A physical confrontation occurred and a Taser was used, the statement reads.
According to the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, at some point Plymell lost consciousness. Officers employed CPR and an automated external defibrillator until medical crews arrived and pronounced Plymell dead.
All Oregon counties are required to have a deadly force plan that details how investigations are to proceed when an officer uses deadly force, how much time an officer should spend off work and the standard minimum for counseling, among other matters.
In Linn County, when deadly force is used, whether or not someone is injured, an investigation into police conduct is triggered.
Per standard protocols, the three Albany police officers and the community service officer involved in the Plymell case have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the APD.
During these investigations, officers who use deadly physical force can’t be interviewed within two days of the incident, unless they waive the waiting period. Marteeny said that recall is more accurate and complete with the waiting period, and he couldn’t recall an instance in which an officer has refused to be interviewed.
A search of newspaper archives and discussions with prosecutors were used to compile a list of recent incidents where deadly force was used by police in Linn and Benton counties.
In most of the incidents where police have used deadly force in the mid-Willamette Valley, the suspects disobeyed officers’ orders and were armed, or appeared armed, with firearms. Two of those incidents were actual gunfights. Two of the incidents, along Interstate 5, did not include local law enforcement, but agencies from outside the area.
In the three most recent fatal police shootings, the suspects were armed with potentially deadly weapons and disobeyed officers’ orders while acting in a threatening manner.
In all of the cases, the officers’ actions were deemed justified.
Here’s a look at the most recent use of deadly force cases, as well as the three most recent fatal police shootings.
• In August 2018, a Benton County Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired two shots after responding to a residence south of Philomath and being confronted by a man who reportedly unholstered a gun. No one was hit by the gunshots and the resident set down his weapon after being directed to do so by the sergeant and another deputy. An investigation cleared the sergeant, and no charges were filed against the resident. The incident occurred at night, and the man apparently didn’t immediately realize that law enforcement had responded to his property.
• In the March 2016 shootout in the hazelnut orchard, the investigation determined that the Linn County deputies’ use of their firearms was justified, and that they acted in self-defense and the defense of others. The man who shot at deputies, Brian Eller, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on attempted aggravated murder charges. His accomplice and then-wife, Kimberly Haines, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison on vehicle theft charges.
• In April 2015, a Linn County deputy fired his service weapon twice at an armed suspect near Lebanon, but missed. The man was pointing his rifle at the deputy and another woman, and he ignored repeated instructions to lower his weapon. The deputy was cleared in the resulting investigation. The suspect, James Lindsey, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges including unlawful use of a weapon.
• In August 2014, an Albany police officer fired at a suspect in a parked car in the Walmart parking lot, hitting the vehicle. The suspect had ignored the officers' orders, grabbed a small black bag, put her hands inside and quickly threw a meth pipe out the car window, toward officers. The officer who fired a shot believed that the woman had reached into the bag to arm herself. An investigation deemed the officers’ actions justified.
• Also in August 2014, a Springfield policeman shot a woman who fled from authorities, then pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at officers at a Linn County gas station on Highway 34 near Interstate 5. Officers didn’t know the suspect had a pellet gun, and she was advancing toward innocent residents when she was shot and injured. An investigation ruled that the officer was justified.
• In December 2013, Austin Boyles of Eugene pointed a handgun at a Salem Police Department detective and was shot twice along Interstate 5 near Brownsville. The detective and an Oregon Department of Justice special agent were responding to a missing persons report in Oakridge when they came across Boyles driving dangerously on the interstate. When they tried to pull him over, Boyles continued driving for three additional miles. Boyles was sentenced to six months in jail on charges that included unlawful use of a weapon.
• In August 2012, a Benton County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and a Salem Police Department officer were wounded in a shootout with a wanted suspect. Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said that the sergeant and another BCSO deputy were justified in using deadly force, and there was no dispute regarding the issue. The suspect, Demecio Cardenas of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted aggravated murder and other charges. He also was sentenced to more than five years in prison on a separate Millersburg assault.
• The last time a person was killed during a police response in Linn County was in 2008, when a man armed with a shotgun took a girl hostage outside a Brownsville gas station. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who killed Robert Earl Thompson was justified according to overwhelming evidence, wrote then-Linn County District Attorney Jason Carlile. “(He) had no choice. His decisive and heroic actions likely saved at least one life that day,” Carlile added.
• The last time a deadly police shooting occurred in Albany was in July 2006, when an Albany police officer fatally shot Rachel Lea Soto while she sat in the back seat of a parked car. Soto, wanted in connection to robberies, disregarded commands and drew a loaded handgun, and the officer fired a single shot in response. The officer was justified in the use of deadly force, according to an investigation.
• The last time a deadly police shooting occurred in Benton County was in November 2005, when police shot Richard Dean Townsend four times. Townsend, who had a long history of mental illness, had brandished a sharpened metal rod like a spear, ignored police instructions and charged at two officers. After an investigation, the officers’ actions were deemed to be justified.
