The Albany Regional Museum’s next History Bites at noon lecture, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, will focus on the possibility of the next Cascadia subduction zone earthquake and how you can be prepared.
The subduction zone is 700 miles long off the coastline of Northern California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. It has an active past with more than 28 severe earthquakes in the last 6,000 years.
That’s an average of roughly 200 years between quakes, and the last one was 319 years ago.
The presenter for the August lecture is Steve Robinson of Cascade Prepared, a nonprofit organization that aims to help people survive and thrive before, during and after the coming earthquake.
Cascade Prepared was founded in January 2017 and partners with the Cascadia Regional Earthquake Workgroup, the Red Cross and others.
The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.