Albany motel owner convicted of possessing child pornography

An Albany motel owner has been convicted by a 12-member jury of possessing child pornography.

Dineshkumar Patel, 64, was found guilty on Wednesday of three counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse at the conclusion of his two-day trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

The verdicts were unanimous.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 21.

Patel, the owner of the Albany Budget Inn, 2727 Pacific Blvd. SE, was charged with the crimes in July 2018 after an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

The child pornography was discovered by the agency after it began looking into reports that Patel had subjected a female customer to unwanted sexual contact in a motel room.

In a separate case, Patel was sentenced to about eight months in jail in November after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree sex abuse at the conclusion of a three-day jury trial.

Patel had been accused of three counts of first-degree sex abuse, but the jury convicted him of a lesser charge in two of the counts.

The crimes occurred in 2015 and 2017 at his business and the victims were women who were in a vulnerable state, said Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish in delivering the sentence.

Patel has appealed the verdict in the sex abuse case.

The victim of the 2017 sex abuse, Hayley Crawford of Aumsville, filed a $500,000 lawsuit against Patel and Budget Inn in March 2019, saying that she had suffered emotional distress, fear and depression after being abused by Patel.

On Tuesday, court paperwork was filed by Crawford’s attorney that states that the matter has been amicably settled, and the parties have stipulated that the lawsuit should be dismissed.

