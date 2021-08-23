Albany man suspected of child porn crimes

An Albany convicted sex offender faces new child pornography-related charges after reportedly using gift cards to entice two Lebanon-area children to send him sexually explicit materials, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Mike Patrick Florea, 54, was arrested on Wednesday. On Friday, he was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday with four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge David Delsman set Florea’s bail at $200,000, and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Sept. 7, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Florea had contact with the two children on social media platforms in February 2020, and he posed as a juvenile via the internet, the news release states.

LPD received information about the alleged crimes, and began an investigation. With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol, investigators learned that Florea had relocated from Nebraska to Linn County, but did not comply with Oregon state law regarding sex offender registration.

The Lebanon Police Department urges parents to check up on the sites their children are visiting and to monitor their internet usage.

The investigation is continuing, and those with information about the case should contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326.

