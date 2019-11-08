An Albany man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to first-degree online sexual corruption of a child on Friday morning.

Gabriel Martinez-Cruz, 41, must register as a sex offender, and he will be on three years of post-prison supervision after his release.

Per terms of a negotiated settlement, charges of compelling prostitution, third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy were dismissed.

The crime occurred on Oct. 17, and the matter was investigated by the Albany Police Department. The victim in the case was a girl under the age of 16.

