An Albany man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to first-degree online sexual corruption of a child on Friday morning.
Gabriel Martinez-Cruz, 41, must register as a sex offender, and he will be on three years of post-prison supervision after his release.
Per terms of a negotiated settlement, charges of compelling prostitution, third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy were dismissed.
The crime occurred on Oct. 17, and the matter was investigated by the Albany Police Department. The victim in the case was a girl under the age of 16.
WHEELER, BRETT CALVIN
Booking No.:
354078
File No.:
762542
Incident No.:
201903562
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
48
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ALTER IDENTIFICATION-FIREARMS
…
…
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
WILLIS, JEREMIAH JAMES ALLEN
Booking No.:
354079
File No.:
762879
Incident No.:
1910005507
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
COLUMBIA CO WA WARRANT
…
…
WA STATE DOC WARRANT
…
…
EDWARDS, ROY ERIC
Booking No.:
354081
File No.:
150460
Incident No.:
16CR68243
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
52
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT III
…
4 days
JUDD, DAVID BRUCE
Booking No.:
354082
File No.:
441612
Incident No.:
19CR01150
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1901150
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
HUGHES, MATTHEW RICHARD
Booking No.:
354083
File No.:
138395
Incident No.:
19CR55552
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,200.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
90 days
JOHNSON, WILLIAM ROBERT ANDREW
Booking No.:
354062
File No.:
153505
Incident No.:
18CR31161
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907200
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT
…
…
LEWIS, JONATHAN GUY
Booking No.:
354058
File No.:
751742
Incident No.:
201903550
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903550
Age:
50
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,500.00
Charge Information
DELIVER METH
…
…
LITTERING
…
…
TAMPER W/ EVIDENCE - ALL OTHER
…
…
IRONS, GARY SHANE
Booking No.:
354060
File No.:
441404
Incident No.:
201907191
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907191
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
501
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$20,000.00
Charge Information
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
BARKER, WILLIAM CHESTER
Booking No.:
354006
File No.:
145650
Incident No.:
14800064
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201900889
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT FELONY ASSAULT IV
…
…
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
GOMEZ, BRUCE RONALD
Booking No.:
354020
File No.:
126032
Incident No.:
18CR42484
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1230452
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION- DUII
…
8 days
GRAH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Booking No.:
353989
File No.:
135333
Incident No.:
16CR69037
Arrested:
2019-10-31
Booked:
2019-10-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-PCS METH
…
10 days
MORFIN, FELIPE LEO
Booking No.:
353933
File No.:
442737
Incident No.:
19CR10499
Arrested:
2019-10-28
Booked:
2019-10-28
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907071
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
502
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
