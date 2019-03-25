An Albany man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted of sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday.
Terrell Anthony Williams, 34, pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sex abuse on Friday. A charge of first-degree rape by forcible compulsion was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
The crimes occurred between November and December, and the victim did not consent to the sexual abuse.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Williams was arrested on Jan. 31.
Williams will be required to register as a sex offender.
