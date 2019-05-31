Marshal Gosnell

An Albany man was sentenced to more than six years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections last week after being convicted of six sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.

Marshal Jefferson Gosnell, 19, pleaded no contest to charges of attempt to commit first-degree sex abuse, luring a minor, and four counts of third-degree rape on May 24.

Four girls under the age of 16 were listed as victims on court paperwork.

The crimes occurred between January 2016 and November, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Gosnell was arraigned in the case in January.

Gosnell was initially charged with 12 sex crimes, but a new charging instrument was filed, with only six crimes, on May 23.

Two other cases where Gosnell is accused of third-degree rape also are set to be dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to court staff.

Gosnell must register as a sex offender.

