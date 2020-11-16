Albany man sentenced to six years for kidnapping

An Albany man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison last week for kidnapping a woman in September.

Andrew Jacob McKay, 47, pleaded no contest in Linn County Circuit Court on Nov. 9 to a charge of second-degree kidnapping (domestic violence).

The crime occurred on Sept. 28, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, a charge of felony fourth-degree assault was dismissed at sentencing.

Second-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 crime, and McKay will serve every day of his 70-month sentence.

The victim in the case is the same woman McKay assaulted in March. In April, McKay pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to a charge of fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years' probation. A charge of harassment was dismissed as part of that negotiated settlement.

In 2007, McKay was convicted of second-degree assault after a trial in Linn County Circuit Court and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

McKay’s defense attorney, Tyler Reid, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Coleen Cerda handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Brendan James presided over the case.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

