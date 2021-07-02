Albany man sentenced to 18 years for sex crimes against girl

An Albany man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crimes against a girl.

Kyle Matthew Park-Harmon, 31, pleaded no contest to first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration on June 25 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, another sex crime was removed from the charging instrument prior to Park-Harmon entering his pleas.

The crimes occurred in September. The Albany Police Department investigated the case and Park-Harmon was arraigned on an indictment in December.

Park-Harmon had been scheduled for a two-day jury trial that was set to begin July 27.

Rex White, Park-Harmon’s defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Judge Thomas McHill presided over the sentencing hearing and prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos handled the case for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Park-Harmon will serve every day of his prison sentence, as he will not be eligible for any forum of reduction, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody or work release, or early release upon completion of an alternative incarceration program.

