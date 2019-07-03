An Albany man initially charged with attempted murder and other crimes related to a reported home invasion shooting pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.
Christopher Anderson, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.
Prosecutor Alex Olenick said in a brief interview that a negotiated settlement in the case has been reached where Anderson would serve seven-and-a-half years in prison.
Charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a second case where Anderson is charged with second-degree assault, are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing, Olenick added.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue SE in Albany.
Two suspects were inside a bedroom collecting items starting at about 12:30 a.m. that night, according to court paperwork.
The accuser was coming home from a walk when he saw a man, whom he knew, standing outside his home.
When the accuser walked into his house, someone from behind told him to get on the ground. Instead, the accuser ran to the back bedroom of the house. Just as he shut the door, he was shot through the neck, according to court paperwork.
While recovering at Oregon Health & Science University, the accuser told investigators that his girlfriend had left him a few days earlier, and the suspects were mainly grabbing property that belonged to her, court paperwork states.
Besides Anderson, Duane Strader, 54, and Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 48, were charged in connection with the shooting.
Strader pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary in mid-June and is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
The next hearing in McLaughlin’s case is scheduled for July 25.
