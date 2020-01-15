An Albany man pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Andrew Ray Joseph Evans, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11.
One additional count of first-degree sex abuse is scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
The crimes occurred between June and July, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14, according to court paperwork.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Evans was charged in court in September. He is lodged in the Linn County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.