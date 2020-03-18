Albany man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes

An Albany man who pleaded no contest to sex crimes was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.

Billy Evan Duran, 38, had pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree sex abuse from two separate cases on Feb. 26.

The crimes occurred in 2016. One case was investigated by the Albany Police Department, while the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the other.

Prosecutors said Duran demanded sex from girls seeking drugs.

“All these girls, they were all vulnerable because of their age and some of the choices they made. He preyed on that vulnerability,” said prosecutor Ani Yardumian.

Yardumian said that one of the victims hoped that Duran used his prison stint to change his ways and find a better way of living.

Duran, who wore a surgical mask during the sentencing hearing apologized in a brief statement to Judge Thomas McHill.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, another two counts of second-degree sex abuse, three counts of delivering methamphetamine to a minor, two counts of delivering marijuana to a person under the age of 18, a charge of felony possession of marijuana and a count of promoting prostitution were dismissed at sentencing.

Duran faced a presumptive life sentence based on his extensive criminal history, but the prosecution and defense agreed to a downward departure in the cases.

