An Albany man who attacked Lebanon partygoers with a propane tank in early April was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday morning.
Nathan Clark, 23, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted second-degree assault.
As part of a negotiated settlement, two counts of second-degree assault, another count of attempted second-degree assault and a charge of resisting arrest were dismissed.
On April 3, Clark was kicked out of a party in the 100 block of East Elmore Street, and left drunk and upset, said prosecutor Ani Yardumian. “Apparently, that’s a terrible combination for Mr. Clark,” she added.
Clark grabbed a propane torch, went back inside and started swinging the metal tank around, hitting several people, Yardumian said.
Defense attorney Tim Felling said Clark clearly wasn’t in his right mind. “Clearly, the big problem here was substance abuse,” he added.
Clark spoke briefly during the hearing, and told Judge Daniel Murphy that he would seek alcohol and drug treatment regardless of whether he is ordered to do so by authorities.
“You can’t change somebody that doesn’t want that change. And I want that change,” Clark said.
Clark’s driving under the influence of intoxicants diversion also was revoked, but he was sentenced to time already served in custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.