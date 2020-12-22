Albany man gets 7.5 years for stabbing

An Albany man was sentenced to 7½ years in prison for stabbing and slashing another resident in August.

Jace Randall Clifford, 31, was sentenced on Dec. 11 after pleading no contest to second-degree assault on Dec. 7.

The sentence was greater than typical for the crime due to the permanent injury to the victim, according to court paperwork.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence were dismissed. Clifford also was initially charged with first-degree assault, but he pleaded no contest to the lesser included offense.

The crime occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 700 block of College Park Drive in Albany, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Clifford stabbed and slashed a man repeatedly in the back, chest and face, saying that he was going to kill him, according to authorities. The victim had driven Clifford’s estranged wife to Clifford’s apartment so she could pick up her car, according to an APD news release.

Judge Michael Wyhausen presided over the sentencing hearing.