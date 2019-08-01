An Albany man accused of stabbing his mother has been found fit to proceed, and was arraigned on an indictment for attempted murder and other charges on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Jeremiah Sullivan, 30, is next scheduled for an early resolution conference on Sept. 12. He also has been charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
His defense attorney is seeking a second opinion for diminished capacity regarding Sullivan’s mental state at the time of the incident, said prosecutor Alex Olenick.
In April, Sullivan was found unfit to proceed in his case and he was transported to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
The stabbing, reportedly over a dispute regarding gas money, occurred in February in the 3100 block of South Shore Drive in Albany.
