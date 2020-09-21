Albany man faces additional sex crime charges

A Linn County grand jury has added several sex crime charges against an Albany man who was accused of rape and sex abuse last month.

Craig McNeil Ford, 35, was initially charged Aug. 12 in Linn County Circuit Court with eight sex crimes as well as tampering with physical evidence.

On Sept. 14, Ford was arraigned on an indictment in the same case, but charged with 27 sex crimes and tampering with physical evidence.

Ford now stands accused of crimes including five counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and 19 counts of third-degree rape.

The sex crimes allegedly occurred between April 2016 and March 2018, and the victim was a minor female who Ford knew.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Ford’s defense attorney, Edward Talmadge, declined comment about the case on Monday, saying that he was waiting for more information.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for Oct. 1.

