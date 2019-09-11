An Albany man was accused of sex crimes Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Andrew Ray Joseph Evans, 24, was charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse.
The crimes allegedly occurred between June 17 and June 21, and the victim was an adolescent girl.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
