An Albany man was accused of several sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Frankie Edward Vogel, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two other offenses during a brief teleconference arraignment with the Linn County Jail.
The crimes allegedly occurred in 2018 and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. The victim is a minor female, according to court documents in the case.
Vogel was lodged in the Linn County Jail on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.