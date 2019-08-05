An Albany man was accused of a mid-July robbery and other crimes on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Taylor Robert Mespelt, 18, was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.
The robbery allegedly occurred on July 19 and was investigated by the Albany Police Department. The possession of methamphetamine charge stems from Sunday, the date of Mespelt’s arrest.
The weapon allegedly used during the robbery was not specified in the charging document.
During Monday’s brief teleconference court hearing with the Linn County Jail, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Mespelt’s bail at $50,000, as requested by the prosecution.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 19.
A probable cause affidavit wasn’t available from the courts system immediately following Mespelt’s court hearing on Monday afternoon.
