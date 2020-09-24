Albany man charged with Lebanon area robbery

An Albany man has been charged with first-degree robbery for reportedly almost running over a resident during the theft of a marijuana plant near Lebanon last week.

Jordan Alexander Stewart, 24, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Stewart’s bail at $50,000 and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 8.

The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 14 at about 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillview Drive.

A resident noticed someone stealing a marijuana plant from his greenhouse on the property, and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The driver of the suspect vehicle continued forward and forced the resident to jump off the road and into a ditch, the resident told an investigator.

The accuser identified Stewart as a suspect and located him at the Lebanon Walmart later that day. Stewart led police on a short pursuit before crashing into another vehicle, the affidavit states.

While in custody, Stewart confessed to stealing the marijuana plant earlier in the day, according to the affidavit.

Stewart was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 15 with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, third-degree assault and possession of heroin.

His bail in that case was set at $20,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen.

Stewart’s defense attorney, Tyler Reid, did not return a phone calling seeking comment.