Albany man charged with attempted murder for alleged knife attack

An Albany suspect reportedly stabbed and slashed another man repeatedly in the back, chest and face on Sunday morning, saying he was going to kill him.

Jace Randall Clifford, 31, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

The incident occurred at 7:42 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of College Park Drive Southwest in Albany, and the Albany Police Department continues to investigate the case.

According to an APD news release, the alleged victim drove Clifford’s estranged wife to Clifford’s apartment so she could pick up her car. The accuser told police that Clifford approached him at his vehicle and stabbed him in the torso with a knife. He said he was able to fight back, but suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations defending himself, the news release states.

During Monday’s brief court appearance, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Clifford’s bail at $300,000, saying Clifford was fortunate he didn’t kill the alleged victim.

“It is the court’s belief that you pose a significant threat to the community,” Wynhausen said.

Prosecutor Coleen Cerda had asked for $500,000 security, saying that Clifford had admitted to the attack.

“The victim in the case has no idea who Mr. Clifford was,” Cerda said. She added that the accuser had severe injuries from the incident, including a lacerated liver.

The accuser’s mother urged Wynhausen not to release Clifford, saying that Clifford committed the acts in front of a home where his three children were present.