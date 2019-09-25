Luis Larios

An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday for allegedly striking a teenage boy several times with a belt.

Luis Antonio Larios, 33, was accused of second-degree assault and felony fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set Larios’ bail at $75,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 7.

The crimes allegedly occurred at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the 5000 block of Columbus Street S.E., according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The boy was left with welts on his face and arms, and was also struck on his legs, shoulder and his side, court paperwork indicates.

Larios denied hitting the boy with a belt when interviewed by an investigator.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

