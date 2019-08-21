An Albany man and Brownsville woman were accused of a robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Wade Clayton Moore, 37, was charged with first- and second-degree robbery, while Jillian Mae Thornton, 32, was charged only with second-degree robbery.

Each had their bail set at $50,000 by Judge DeAnn Novotny, as requested by the prosecution.

“This is just a big misunderstanding,” Moore told Novotny, during the teleconference hearing with the Linn County Jail.

The robbery allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and centered around the theft of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Albany Police Department logs.

Moore and Thornton were arrested in the 34700 block of Highway 34 at about 10:14 p.m., according to APD logs. A search warrant was later served on a residence in that area.

The next hearing in each case is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Albany Police Department logs indicate a third person was arrested in connection to the case. Kayla Zimmerman, 32, has not been charged in court, but was lodged in the Linn County Jail on second-degree robbery and third-degree assault charges, according to the jail website.

