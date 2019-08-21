An Albany man and Brownsville woman were accused of a robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Wade Clayton Moore, 37, was charged with first- and second-degree robbery, while Jillian Mae Thornton, 32, was charged only with second-degree robbery.
Each had their bail set at $50,000 by Judge DeAnn Novotny, as requested by the prosecution.
“This is just a big misunderstanding,” Moore told Novotny, during the teleconference hearing with the Linn County Jail.
The robbery allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and centered around the theft of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Albany Police Department logs.
Moore and Thornton were arrested in the 34700 block of Highway 34 at about 10:14 p.m., according to APD logs. A search warrant was later served on a residence in that area.
The next hearing in each case is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Albany Police Department logs indicate a third person was arrested in connection to the case. Kayla Zimmerman, 32, has not been charged in court, but was lodged in the Linn County Jail on second-degree robbery and third-degree assault charges, according to the jail website.
ESHBAUGH, RICHARD SCOTT Age: 45 Date Lodged: 8/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8946536 5/23/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC# 20138 5/23/2019 CLIN FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER UTC# 20138 5/23/2019 CLIN
HOLLIDAY, DAVID MICHAEL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR36229 9/24/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending THEFT 2 - OTHER 20101 9/24/2019 CLIN FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD - MISD 20103 9/24/2019 CLIN IDENTITY THEFT 19CR47170 9/24/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR36229/2 9/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DWS MIS 20101 9/24/2019 CLIN IDENTITY THEFT 20103 9/24/2019 CLIN
COATS, DAVID RUSSELL Age: 37 Date Lodged: 8/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 1 - OTHER 11795495 12/10/2019 NONE NO BAIL ASSAULT 2 18CR79549 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT 18CR79549 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional TAMPER W/ WITNESS - INTIMIDATE/THRT 19CR31263 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional UUV 18CR79569 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 18CR79569 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional SEX ABUSE 2 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR22151 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER 19CR22151 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional DUII 18CR48495 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional RECKLESS DRIVING 18CR48495 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional ELUDE FOOT 18CR79569 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR48495 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional
ANDERSON, JODIE MARIE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21565955 6/24/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR46622 6/24/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR46622/2 6/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR46622 6/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BACUS, JEFFREY KENNETH Age: 34 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 2019-10166 6/24/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending MENACING - DIS CONDUCT 2019-10166 6/24/2019 CLIN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 2019-10166 6/24/2019 CLIN RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 2019-10166 6/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 2019-10166 6/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BIAS, KAYLA JOANN Age: 26 Date Lodged: 7/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/22/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 11091612 8/22/2019 CLIN THEFT 1 - OTHER 11091612 8/22/2019 CLIN
BIRDSELL, JEFFERY EUGENE Age: 50 Date Lodged: 8/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR35885 8/22/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 7463318 8/22/2019 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 16-O-01198L LEB 8/22/2019 JCLB Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 17CR40399 8/22/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 17CR40399 8/22/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR35885/2 8/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR35885/3 8/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BODDA, MARK ALLEN Age: 60 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 18CR01721 8/21/2019 CLIN Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 6137381 8/21/2019 PP NO BAIL
BRODERICK, RANDY WAYNE Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION BENT/17CR50804 8/23/2019 CBEN NO BAIL
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM Age: 34 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC 19-06850 9/16/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - SHOOT PROH AREA 19-06850 9/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CHANCE, MICHAEL JOHN HUNTLEY Age: 24 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66886/18CRTR001 12/10/2019 AMC $6,510 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66885 12/10/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66883 12/10/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66884 12/10/2019 AMC PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR04870 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR04870 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR04870/3 12/10/2019 CLIN Conditional
CLARK, LOREN KENNETH Age: 49 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) UTC 1085702429 12/10/2019 CLIN DWS MIS UTC 1085702429 12/10/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR20041 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR43497 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CLAYTOR, MICHAEL ANNE Age: 53 Date Lodged: 8/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 2 19-W044 12/10/2019 PMUN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR53252/3 12/10/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 65784 12/10/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR53252/1 12/10/2019 CLIN Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR53252/2 12/10/2019 CLIN Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR53252/3 12/10/2019 CLIN Pending
CURTISS, JONAS BRADLEY Age: 43 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 8/19/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
DOMMER, ALLAN EUGENE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 3 - OTHER 19CR53462 5/23/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR00149 5/23/2019 CMUL NO BAIL ASSAULT 4 - MIS 5/23/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER 5/23/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ELLIS, ZACKARY STEVEN MURPHY Age: 22 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC 19-03289 5/23/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19-03289 5/23/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FENNELL, JAMES CARY Age: 47 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 8/16/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 14CR01408 8/16/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 14CR17520 8/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FREEMAN, BRANDON RYAN Age: 25 Date Lodged: 8/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 2019-05431 10/4/2019 CLIN RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 2019-05431 10/4/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ESCAPE 3 2019-05431 10/4/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE FOOT 2019-05431 10/4/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 2019-05431 10/4/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 10/4/2019 PP NO BAIL
FRIESE, STEPHANIE LYNN Age: 40 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12318321 10/4/2019 PP NO BAIL
HANNA, JORDYN LEIGH Age: 21 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66644 8/16/2019 AMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78397 8/16/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR78397 8/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BENT/19CR33230 8/16/2019 CBEN $10,000
HAYES-BROWN, DEVAN FRANKLIN JOSEPH Age: 25 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18064414 8/29/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67113 8/29/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67201 8/29/2019 AMC Conditional
HENDRIX, LESTER LEE Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR73389 8/19/2019 CDOU Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45772 8/19/2019 CCRO $12,500
HILL, EDWIN TODD Age: 53 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR34436/2 8/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR12237/3 8/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34436 8/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR12237 8/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR12237 8/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HILL, WESLEY JAREL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 16506724 8/19/2019 PP NO BAIL
HOUSE, GARY LEO Age: 28 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 15CR37547 9/24/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 15CR37547/2 9/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 14-C-03815L 9/24/2019 JCLB Conditional
JACKMAN, JAMES ANDREW Age: 35 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR50028 8/7/2019 CBEN $500 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC# 19978 8/7/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR51747 8/7/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR54572 8/7/2019 CBEN $15,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR51184 8/7/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13648043 8/7/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR51184 8/7/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LAKIN, JAYSON RANDELL Age: 33 Date Lodged: 8/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT PC/LCSO 19-3238 9/4/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN03692 9/4/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR47884 9/4/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT PC/LCSO 19-3238 9/4/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending UUV PC/LCSO 19-3238 9/4/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT PC/LCSO 19-3238 9/4/2019 CLIN INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT PC/LCSO 19-3238 9/4/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT PC/LCSO 19-3238 9/4/2019 CLIN
LANE, KENNETH EUGENE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12725167 9/4/2019 PP NO BAIL
MAYBEE, ALEXANDER MICHAEL Age: 24 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17583186 8/23/2019 PP
MCALISTER, DAVID TROY Age: 51 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR65894 8/23/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR65894 8/23/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MICKEY, GREGORY ALLEN Age: 44 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC 19-03288 5/24/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19-03288 5/24/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 19-03288 5/24/2019 CLIN
MONTOYA, KENDRA LYNNE Age: 21 Date Lodged: 8/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED 19-05354/1 8/21/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19-05354/2 8/21/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-05354/3 8/21/2019 LINN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR62712 8/21/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR62712 8/21/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MORRIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 8/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MAR/19CR30238 7/11/2019 CMAR $500,000 UUV 19CR53503 7/11/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MAR/19CR48136 7/11/2019 CMAR $500,000 IDENTITY THEFT - AGGRAVATED PC/19-6722 7/11/2019 CLIN POSS STOLEN VEHICLE PC/19-6722 7/11/2019 CLIN CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT PC/19-6722 7/11/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) PC/19-6722 7/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS BURGLARS TOOLS PC/19-6722 7/11/2019 CLIN RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR53503 7/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE PC 19-6722 7/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MYRDAHL, STEVEN MICHAEL Age: 35 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14865537 8/14/2019 PP NO BAIL
REDINGTON, QUINTON PAUL Age: 23 Date Lodged: 8/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR61045 9/27/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending MAIL THEFT - OTHER 19-03286 9/27/2019 CLIN $54,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR52473 9/27/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR12232 9/27/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR12232 9/27/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
REEDER, JACOB BRENNER Age: 19 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/25/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 2018CRC0961 9/25/2019 LMC Sentenced CONTEMPT OF COURT 2018CRC0962 9/25/2019 LMC Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 2018CRC0961 8/30/2019 LMC Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 2018CRC0962 8/30/2019 LMC Sentenced
RICTOR, RACHELLE JOANN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BENT/17CR33450 8/30/2019 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MARI/19CR11136 8/30/2019 CMAR $20,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR46855 8/30/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR46855/2 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR72837 8/30/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR72837/2 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR46855/3 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SAPP, JAMI RECHELLE Age: 51 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 10318324 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL
SITTON, DAVID RUSSELL Age: 51 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR42669 6/26/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR50173 6/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR50173 6/26/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
SPENCER, BRYCE COLLIN Age: 20 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 19CR21890 8/21/2019 CLIN Sentenced
STAINBROOK, MATTHEW WAYNE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR61558 8/20/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR10726 8/20/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
SURRATT, DAVID LOUIE Age: 46 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 8826608 9/18/2019 PP NO BAIL
SWENSEN, RICHARD RANDALL Age: 46 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 8026228 9/18/2019 PP NO BAIL
TRIETSCH, JULIA ROSE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 15964061 8/30/2019 PP NO BAIL
TRUE, WALTER SCOTT Age: 58 Date Lodged: 8/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC 19-06826 8/30/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC 19-06826 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 19CR54446/3 8/30/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
VILES, MAURA MICHELLE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 8/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22067597 7/17/2019 PP NO BAIL
WELLS, VINCENT SEARS Age: 39 Date Lodged: 8/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT 2019-10210 8/29/2019 CLIN $500 Pending
WYNN, BRIAN LEE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR34883 8/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34883 8/9/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34883 8/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ZERKEL, JOSEPH ALLEN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 8/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 18CR80757 8/13/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 1 - OTHER 16CR07598 8/13/2019 NONE NO BAIL RECKLESS DRIVING 18CR80757 8/13/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 18CR80757 8/13/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.
