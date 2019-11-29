An Albany man was arraigned Friday in Linn County Circuit Court on more than a dozen counts related to sex crimes.
Henry Arnold Rivers, 53, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sodomy, rape and other sex crimes occurring between 1996 and 2005.
During his hearing, Rivers appeared via video conference in Judge Thomas A. McHill’s courtroom. The state requested $500,000 in security, noting that the crimes in question qualified as Measure 11 offenses.
Defense attorney Kent Hickam requested the security be lowered to $50,000. McHill said that given the “significance and number” of the allegations, he would set security at $500,000.
Rivers is facing 17 different counts, including unlawful sexual penetration in the second degree.
According to court documents, Rivers’ alleged crimes fall over a nine-year time span. The documents note some charges relate to a person under the age of 12.
Rivers’ next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Linn County Circuit Court.
