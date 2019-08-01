LC courthouse

An Albany man was charged Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Mathael Malachi Robintree, 41, is accused of sexually abusing an adolescent girl.

The crimes allegedly occurred during the month of June.

The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case, and Robintree was arrested in the 700 block of 24th Avenue on Wednesday.

Kyle Odegard

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments