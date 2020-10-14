Albany man accused of manslaughter for running over wife

An Albany man is accused of running over and killing his wife in a drunk driving crash that occurred on Tuesday night, said an Albany Police Department supervisor.

Gary Donavon McDonald Jr., 53, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday along Century Drive, just north of Knox Butte Road.

Colleen Kay McDonald, 61, was walking north along the roadway’s shoulder when she was struck from behind by her husband’s Chevy Silverado pickup, which also was northbound, according to APD.

The McDonalds lived blocks from the site of the crash.

Judge David Delsman set McDonald’s bail at $250,000 on Wednesday, as requested by prosecutor Michael Paul.

Paul said that McDonald’s blood alcohol content was .12 percent four hours after crashing into the victim.

“He told the officers that he felt he was safe to be driving,” Paul said.

Besides the danger to the public, Paul also noted McDonald’s significant criminal history in asking for security.

Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Wednesday afternoon’s session of teleconference arraignments with the Linn County Jail, asked for $50,000 bail, the minimum required by law for such a serious charge.

She said that McDonald had nothing on his record since being released from prison five years ago, and that he had family members and ties to the area, reducing his flight risk.