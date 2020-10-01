Albany man accused of kidnapping

An Albany man was accused of kidnapping during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Andrew Jacob McKay, 47, was charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Thomas McHill set McKay’s bail at $50,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 19.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, in part because McKay was on probation or post-prison supervision for a similar offense.

His criminal history and other factors show that future efforts to rehabilitate him will not be successful and substantial incarceration is necessary to protect the public, the notice states.

In April, McKay pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault regarding an Albany case that occurred in March. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years' probation. A charge of harassment was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

The victim of that assault is the accuser in the kidnapping case.

In 2007, McKay was convicted of second-degree assault after a trial in Linn County Circuit Court and sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

In 2013, McKay pleaded no contest to assaulting a public safety officer in Marion County.

Tyler Reid, McKay’s court-appointed defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment regarding the case.

Coleen Cerda is handling the prosecution of the matter for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

