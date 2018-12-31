An Albany man was accused Monday of several forcible sex crimes that reportedly occurred on multiple days after an alleged Christmas day assault.
Jordan Douglas Smotherman, 27, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with three counts of three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of attempted first-degree rape and felony fourth-degree assault.
An adult female who knew Smotherman was the victim in all of the charges.
According to the charging document in the case, sex crimes were committed against the victim every day from Thursday through Sunday.
Judge Daniel Murphy set Smotherman’s bail at $100,000, as requested by the prosecution.
Defense attorney Elijah Brown, handling the Monday afternoon videoconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail, asked for the minimum $50,000 security for such serious crimes.
Brown said that Smotherman was a veteran who suffers from some form of post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Albany Police Department arrested Smotherman after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute from the 2500 block of 16th Avenue SE at about 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.
