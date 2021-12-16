Albany in for share of $329M opioid crisis settlement

Albany is among 88 cities and counties of Oregon in line for a piece of a national opioid litigation settlement from drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors, according to City Attorney Sean Kidd.

Oregon is expecting to receive a $329 million share of the reported $26 billion national settlement, with cities and counties getting 55% and the state getting 45%. Albany could receive just more than $2 million across 18 years of payments — around $110,000 a year — for opioid-related spending, although exactly how that is defined isn't clear.

In the U.S., more than 500,000 deaths over the last two decades have been linked to opioids, both prescription drugs and illegal ones. The clock is ticking on the settlement, with a payout second only to the $200 billion-plus tobacco settlement, in 1998, with the nation's four largest tobacco companies.

The three drug distributors – AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson – along with Johnson & Johnson agreed in July to pay the combined $26 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits. But if the defendants believe there's a lack of participation by states and local jurisdictions, it could cause them to back away from the landmark agreement or eventually reduce the settlement amount.

The Albany City Council learned of the settlement during a closed session Wednesday, Dec. 15. In a rare move, city officials chose to disclose the discussion, allowing the press to report on it. After the executive session the council voted to accept the settlement. The lawsuit was ongoing when Albany joined.

The window to sign-on for the settlement is short. A resolution was reached this past week, and cities and counties have until Jan. 2, according to Kidd and other sources, leaving some entities scrambling to arrange meetings for a discussion and vote. Because of the holidays, December typically sees fewer government meetings.

The national settlement agreement requires full participation and inflicts a penalty of up to 5% for each entity that doesn’t sign-on, according to Kidd. How the settlements for each entity were calculated wasn’t immediately clear, but it did not seem to be driven by population alone.

“I look at cities that are close to our size that we’re getting more than,” Kidd said. “And then there’s a couple of small cities that are getting a lot more than other small cities.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

What other cities/counties will get

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard confirmed his city could receive around $1.1 million from the settlement. The Corvallis City Council has a resolution to accept the money on its meeting agenda for Monday, Dec. 20.

Lebanon also reportedly opted-in for the lawsuit. City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the settlement.

Benton County could receive around $1.5 million, according to an email from Vance Croney, county counsel.

Linn County could receive around $3.2 million from the settlement, according to Commissioner Roger Nyquist. The county's Board of Commissioners will discuss the matter at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21. Nyquist has concerns about the settlement breakdown and how the funds will be applied by the state as well as cities and counties.

“This money needs to get to treatment,” he said. “If there are other options out there to leverage more of this money directly to treatment, we have to look at it.”

Nyquist noted that when you calculate by the year, the settlement payments — in this case around $180,000 — aren’t enough to make significant headway against the opioid crisis. He said that amount would cover in-patient treatment for around 10 people a year, adding that counties are the government entities that are most likely to provide treatment services.

“That’s the disadvantage in the timeline,” Nyquist said. “It isn’t that we can’t make a decision. It’s talking collaboratively about what the end result is in the way of services."

One woman's story

Anne Muilenburg, office manager for the Provoking Hope recovery center in McMinnville, experienced the effects of drug addiction first-hand. Her addiction started as many in America did, after her physician prescribed opioids. Ten years later she was taking 35 pills per day.

"It wasn't even enough to make me feel high. It was just enough to not make me sick," Muilenburg said. She described opiate withdrawal as "the worst feeling ever." Muilenburg also said funds from the settlement are needed most.

"We need more treatment centers. Every place needs more treatment centers," she said. "It's ridiculous that somebody wants to go to treatment and they have to wait eight to 10 weeks for a bed."

Background

Thousands of towns across the U.S. are awaiting their portions of the second-biggest legal settlement in the nation’s history after the federal government declared in 2017 that the opioid epidemic was a public health emergency.

Most states have agreed to sign-on before the deadline in just three weeks. But a few holdouts remain, including Oregon, where disagreements have emerged between state and local government officials.

"The defendants have the last bite at the apple to say, 'Do we have a critical mass to justify going forward?'" said Joe Rice, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

In exchange for the payout, participating states, counties and cities would have to drop any lawsuits against the defendants and agree not to sue them in the future for the opioid epidemic.

"There are complex tradeoffs at stake here," said Caleb Alexander, a drug safety expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "On the one hand, the settlement would offer sorely needed funding to scale up treatment and otherwise address the opioid epidemic. On the other, many parties believe the settlement is not enough."

At least 45 states have signed on or signaled their intent to do so, and at least 4,012 counties and cities have also confirmed participation, plaintiffs' attorneys said this past Friday.

Washington state has already ruled out participating, with Attorney General Bob Ferguson calling the settlement "woefully insufficient." He's suing the nation's three biggest drug distributors — the same ones in the national settlement — for $38 billion in a trial that began in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.