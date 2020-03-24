Albany Helping Hands seeks emergency funds (March 24)
Albany Helping Hands seeks emergency funds (March 24)

Officials at the Helping Hands shelter in Albany are seeking donations to asssit with funding shortfalls. 

 James Day, Mid-Valley Sunday file

Albany Helping Hands has put out a plea for emergency funds necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 is impacting the homeless in the community. Homeless people have a higher risk of illness, and many are over the age of 60.

The Helping Hands budget does not have funds available for this unexpected demand on services for those in need. COVID-19 has required the agency to cancel fundraising events that normally provide the bulk of its funds.

An increased demand for services is anticipated as the impact of the virus drains families and seniors of already slim financial resources. Local residents are asked to make a donation by calling 541-926-4036 or visiting AlbanyHelpingHands.com.

