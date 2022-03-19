 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Albany firefighters contain ceiling fire

  Updated
  • 0

A house was damaged but no houses lost after a ceiling reportedly caught fire at an Albany duplex Saturday morning, March 19.

Albany Fire Department responded to a call 11:26 a.m. at 845 27th Ave. SE, where firefighters contained a small fire to a ceiling, said spokeswoman Sandy Roberts.

She said 15 firefighters responded with four firetrucks, including one ladder truck, and an ambulance. Lebanon Fire District assisted the department, sending two firefighters and an additional ambulance.

Fire crews had left the scene by 11:40 a.m.

No details about the source of the fire or injuries were available by press time.

