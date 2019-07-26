The Albany Fire Department helped rescue a kayaker on the Willamette River on Thursday night.
The water rescue was the third in the month of July for the agency.
According to a news release, at about 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 caller reported that a kayaker in their floating party missed the take-out at Takena Landing and continued to float down the river.
The caller told dispatchers that alcohol was a related factor in decision making.
Nearly 20 crew members were deployed on four boats and three automobiles.
Fire crews and dispatchers were able to instruct the female to make her way to shore, and rescue personnel were able to locate her near Simpson Park.
Navigating the Willamette River can be dangerous in the best daylight conditions due to snags, low river levels and cold temperatures. Having a plan and being equipped are keys to safe water recreation, according to the news release.
The Albany Fire Department urges residents to: know the route you will be taking and how long it will take for you to finish the float; always wear personal flotation devices; don't drink and float; and be aware that hypothermia can be a concern, even during warm weather.
Free flotation devices are available to borrow at all Albany Fire Department stations. Residents simply need to fill out a form and choose the correct size. For more information, call agency spokeswoman Sandy Roberts at 541-917-7734.
