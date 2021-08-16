Albany Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff's office help with water rescue in Santiam River

The Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped with a multi-agency water rescue Sunday afternoon on the Santiam River.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:03 p.m., a 911 caller reported five people stranded in the Santiam River just east of Niagara Park. The group had been floating the river before encountering rapids in the area.

None of the rafters had the required personal flotation devices with them. Two of them held onto a burnt log while the other three were stranded on a rock in the river. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, this is a part of the Santiam River that is difficult to access because of steep terrain and damage from 2020 wildfires.

Multiple agencies were called in to aid at the scene. The Oregon Army National Guard brought a helicopter and airlifted four of the rafters to safety. Officials were able to extract one of the members from the ground.

According to AFD Deputy Chief Chris LaBelle, there is a mutual aid agreement in place between several Linn and Marion County fire and law enforcement agencies when it comes to water rescues.