The Albany Fire Department is urging residents to be cautious during these dry conditions as three small fires have occurred recently in spots with tall grass or areas filled with bark dust.
The most recent of these fires occurred near the Pacific Boulevard overpass at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is unclear, but it occurred in an area highly trafficked by both pedestrians and vehicles.
An officer with the Albany Police Department discovered the blaze and realized that it would be too big to put out with a smaller fire extinguisher, said Sandy Roberts, Albany Fire Department spokeswoman.
Multiple engines responded to the fire and found 20-foot-high flames, she said.
Roberts said that residents should dispose of cigarette butts properly, not toss them on the ground. Cars having mechanical issues also can spark fires. People should avoid parking over tall grass as a hot muffler could ignite the vegetation, Roberts added.
