An Albany man's hopes to make money with some eBay items went up in smoke Wednesday morning as he drove to Lebanon.
Matt Hiner was traveling along Harber Road east of Albany when he smelled a gas odor and noticed smoke billowing from the engine compartment of his 2007 GMC Sierra.
"I opened the hood and it just went 'whoosh,'" he said, describing the resulting fireball. "Luckily, I had a brush guard. If I was standing closer, I would have burned my face."
An Albany Fire Department engine crew responded to the incident shortly after 9:30 a.m. and extinguished the fire within an hour.
Hiner said he had just bought new tires and made other repairs to the truck. He also had only a couple of payments left until the vehicle was paid off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.