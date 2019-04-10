The Albany Elks Lodge is seeking donations of quality used 3-person to 8-person tents that will be given out to homeless veterans and their families.

Lodge members will be collecting tents from now until early September, when they will then be distributed through the Stand Down event Sept. 19th at Linn-Benton Community College.

For more information, contact the Albany Elks Lodge at 541-497-1396.

