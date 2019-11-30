120318-adh-nws-Downtown Twice Around03-my

Chelsea Holcomb, 14, left, and her sister Kelly, 18, as Elsa and Anna, ride in a "Frozen"-themed float for Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade in 2018.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2018)

Line up now for the Albany Downtown Association's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in downtown Albany.

The colorful, festive route begins at Broadalbin Street and First Avenue, then heads west down First, south on Calapooia Street and turns east on Second Avenue, returning to the starting point, where — as its name suggests — it follows the route again.

The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony follows the parade in the Two Rivers Market parking lot at the corner of Ferry Street and Second Avenue.

For more information, visit albanydowntown.com.

