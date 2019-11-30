Line up now for the Albany Downtown Association's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in downtown Albany.
The colorful, festive route begins at Broadalbin Street and First Avenue, then heads west down First, south on Calapooia Street and turns east on Second Avenue, returning to the starting point, where — as its name suggests — it follows the route again.
The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony follows the parade in the Two Rivers Market parking lot at the corner of Ferry Street and Second Avenue.
The Gray family walks in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade as part of the Live and Learn group. From left are Vanessa Gray carrying Carter, 6 weeks; and Travis Gray pulling Cohen, 5, and Violet, 2.
Albany's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, seen above in 2018, starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Broadalbin Street and First Avenue. Among its highlights: an equestrian group and Caesar the No Drama Llama.
Paul Birkland drives a 1946 John Deere model LA for the Lady Bug Garden Child Care float in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
The Gray family walks in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade as part of the Live and Learn group. From left are Vanessa Gray carrying Carter, 6 weeks; and Travis Gray pulling Cohen, 5, and Violet, 2.
Albany's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, seen above in 2018, starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Broadalbin Street and First Avenue. Among its highlights: an equestrian group and Caesar the No Drama Llama.
Watching Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade from the sidelines are Hailee Clark, 13, of Lebanon, her mother, Andrea, and little brother Hunter, 3; and Nathaniel Bircheat of Albany.
Ava Andrews, 4, navigates her way through Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade with her mother, Felicia.
Larry McCool of Jefferson leads Caesar, the therapy llama, through Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Aliesje King dressed as a carrot as part of the Urban Ag Supply entry in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Spectators at Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade watch the trolley pass.
The Hanson family cheers as the lights go on for the Albany downtown Christmas tree Sunday, Dec. 2. From left are Camberlyn Hanson, 7, with dad Josh, and Meredith Hanson with Denily, 15 months.
The lighting of the downtown tree officially starts the Christmas season in Albany.
Roland Young drives a 1931 Model A named "Lula" in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Saige Moore, 11, left, and Reba Madison, 11, both of Albany, march and sing "Jingle Bells" during the 2018 Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Sharon Daniels holds Riley Simons, 8 months, left, and Braxton Simons, 3 1/2, during Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Janice Brown of Albany twirls her way along the parade route.
Lyle and Suzy Jerabek ride in the Linn County Special Olympics "Frozen" float during Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Don Martin drives a 1950 Dodge pickup in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
David Sears drives a 1990 Volvo flatbed covered with an estimated 28,000 lights in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Ena Beisner, known by her Derby name Licknz, holds her son Kalvin, 3, on the back of the Sick Town Derby Dames float during Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Santa Claus, chauffeured by Joe Brier, rides in a 1927 LaFrance fire truck through Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade.
Chelsea Holcomb, 14, left, and her sister Kelly, 18, as Elsa and Anna, ride in a "Frozen"-themed float for Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade in 2018.
Don Martin of Albany drives a 1950 Dodge pickup in Albany's Downtown Twice Around Parade Sunday night.
The Hanson family cheers as the lights go on for the Albany downtown Christmas tree. From left are Camberlyn Hanson, 7, with dad Josh, and Meredith Hanson with Denily, 15 months.
