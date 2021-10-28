Albany council says no to former mayor for seat on Planning Commission

“I couldn’t find anybody more knowledgeable whatsoever in Ward 2,” Kopczynski said. “I have no qualms about recommending her, and I will freely state that she and I have had some serious loggerhead discussions over the years and will continue to have strong differences of opinion.”

Councilor Matilda Novak seconded a motion from Johnson to reject Konopa’s appointment. Councilors Marilyn Smith and Stacey Bartholomew voted with Bessie Johnson and Novak. Kopczynski voted in favor of appointing Konopa, and Councilor Dick Olsen withheld his vote.

“With all due respect to the former mayor, I just maybe feel like this isn’t the best time,” Novak said. “I think it would be wise to find another appointee and just let her stay outside for a time; it hasn’t even been a year.”

Reached by phone the following morning, Konopa called the rejection discouraging and “a disrespectful slap in the face.” She said in her quarter-century of experience, council appointments always have been ratified, and she chalked up the vote to behind-the-scenes political maneuvering.

