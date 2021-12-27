Albany, Corvallis crews clear roads of snow after most 'unusual sized event'

As snow continues to blanket the mid-Willamette Valley, public works crews have been hard at work, sanding and plowing to make local roads passable.

The work couldn't be essential as more snow is forecast and a winter weather advisory is in place for the mid-valley.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, adding to the need for cautious driving, according to the National Weather Service, which suggests planning for slippery road conditions and longer commutes. The agency warned that untreated roads may have dangerous ice concealed by new snowfalls.

Albany’s Public Works Department put two sanders on the road Monday morning, covering commuting routes and roundabouts. Transportation Manager Robb Romeo said the snow is preferable to sleet and rain. Otherwise, “it would have been really slick.” He said the snow is breaking down well on the main streets.

“It’s nice to see the snow – it’s a lot easier to drive in,” Romeo said. “You definitely get more traction, as long as you’re safe.”

Romeo said the city is well prepared for the holiday snow, but it’s not like workers get to scratch it off their to-do lists: Previous experience says snow is possible as late as March. He noted that the Oregon Department of Transportation sanded the Ellsworth and Lyon streets bridges and ran a plow in Albany on Sunday.

As it snows, Corvallis Public Works Department concentrates on plowing its priority routes, according to City Engineer Greg Gescher. The sanding begins once the snow eases up, disrupting ice formation and giving traction. He said ODOT has also been busy working on its portion of the local roads.

“I don’t think we’ve had this kind of demand on us for several years,” Gescher said. “This is a more unusual sized event.”

Gescher asked for careful driving from those who must travel, highlighting a damaged traffic signal controller at Walnut Drive and Highland Boulevard. The intersection is functioning as an all-ways stop until repairs are completed and should be avoided if possible.

The city of Lebanon doesn’t typically run a plow in town unless the snow gets deep – more than six inches of accumulation, Public Works Director Jason Williams said. He said the city prefers putting down sand, which it has been doing, wherever possible and using deicer on its sidewalks and parking lots.

Williams said the key to preparation is supplies, in this case a lot of sand, adding that this year could have been tricky with all the supply chain crunches if the city hadn’t stocked up. He said ODOT had crews sanding the main highway intersections. That said, he urged people to make safe choices.

“Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” Williams said. “Please, stay home.

Downed trees and utility lines are another concern as the weight of the snow mounts. Romeo confirmed Albany has dealt with a few trees and branches coming down already, and Gescher said Corvallis is seeing the same. There were no major obstructions or outages to report as of deadline.

Corvallis resident Susan McDonald, still in the holiday spirit, put Christmas lights and decorations on a big tree that came down in her yard, close to her family’s home.

“If our dog had been outside, it would have come down right on her,” McDonald said. “But everybody is safe and sound, and it’s decorated now, so we’ll enjoy it for a while.”

Pacific Power is also doing its best to keep the lights on. Spokesman Drew Hanson said in-house meteorology reports indicated another storm system could be coming early Thursday, Dec. 30. He said the company plans for weather-related outages by staging additional resources and crews, but he urged the public to prepare as well.

“That includes putting together an outage kit – flashlights, fresh batteries, blankets, water, food – all that stuff,” Hansen said. He also applauded the work of line repair crews who serve in the best and worst of times.

“They are working 24/7 until the last light is back on,” Hanson said. “They’re out there in freezing conditions working and making repairs.”

School districts are also watching the weather conditions. Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District staff, some of whom are working during winter break, will start work two hours late on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

